Railways to rehire retired employees under 65 years to address staffing shortage

To tackle staffing shortages, the Railway Board has launched a recruitment drive for 25,000 positions across different zones. They also introduced a plan to temporarily fill vacancies by rehiring retired railway employees.

Under this scheme, retired employees under the age of 65 can apply for roles such as supervisors and track men. Appointments will last for two years, with the option for extensions. General Managers of all railway zones can hire these retirees based on their medical fitness and performance ratings from the last five years.

As per the order, applicants must have good ratings in their confidential reports from the five years before retirement and should have no pending vigilance or disciplinary cases.

Rehired employees will be paid their last drawn salary, minus their basic pension. They will also receive travel allowances for commuting and official tours but won’t be eligible for extra benefits or salary increases.

This decision is being made due to rising train accidents and a shrinking workforce. With 10,000 vacant positions in the North-Western Railway alone, the initiative aims to address operational challenges caused by understaffing.

The Railway Board stated that re-hiring retired staff is necessary to meet the urgent need for personnel in supervisory and other essential roles.