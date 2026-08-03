Railways' Varanasi unit shatters production records with 65 electric engines built in 30 days

Fleet breakdown & Manufacturing portfolio

The record-breaking July 2026 rollout comprises three distinct locomotive categories tailored for freight and passenger operations across Indian Railways. The production run included 44 WAG-9HC heavy-haul freight locomotives, 13 WAP-7 high-speed passenger locomotives, and 8 Amrit Bharat next-generation passenger locomotives, bringing the total output for the month to 65 units.

To date, BLW has produced a cumulative total of 11,445 locomotives, of which 3,109 are electric locomotives — underscoring its successful transition from traditional diesel manufacturing to high-capacity electric rolling stock.

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Commending the workforce on the operational milestone, Banaras Locomotive Works General Manager Ashutosh Pant attributed the result to collective operational discipline. "This achievement is the result of hard work, dedication, team spirit, and excellent work culture of every employee."

Pant expressed confidence that BLW will exceed the Ministry of Railways' annual target of 468 electric locomotives for the 2026–27 financial year ahead of schedule while maintaining strict quality control.

He added that the production milestone further reinforces BLW's key role in modernizing Indian Railways and building a self-reliant India. "This achievement further strengthens BLW's leading role in the modernization of Indian Railways and the building of a self-reliant India."

Global footprint & Export reach

Operating under the "Make in India, Make for the World" vision, BLW has expanded its presence beyond domestic supply lines to international railway networks. The Varanasi-based facility has exported a total of 182 locomotives across 11 countries, including Mozambique, Sudan, Tanzania, Mali, Senegal, Angola, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

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With high-capacity manufacturing lines running at peak throughput, BLW continues to anchor India’s domestic rail expansion and international rolling stock exports.