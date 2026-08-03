Defence stock: Analyst expects BEL to test Rs 425 mark; Rs 460 target likely after breakout

Krishnan described BEL as a “very fantastic counter” that has remained in a strong momentum structure for an extended period, even though recent price action has turned less exciting. The stock, he said, has gone through “some kind of a strong consolidation,” but continues to trade near an important support area.

That support, placed around Rs 390-385, is crucial because it suggests the stock has not yet broken its broader bullish setup despite the recent pause. In technical terms, such consolidation after a strong run often indicates digestion of earlier gains rather than a reversal, especially when support levels continue to hold.

Near-term upside may be capped

For now, the analyst is more cautious rather than aggressively bullish. “Not very much optimistic” was how he framed the immediate upside, indicating that BEL may not deliver a runaway rally unless it clears a key resistance zone.

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His first and intermediate target stands at Rs 420-425. That implies the stock may remain range-bound in the near term, with upside dependent on whether buyers return in sufficient strength. For traders, this makes the Rs 425 mark the most important level to watch in the coming weeks.

Why Rs 425 matters

A breakout above Rs 425 could materially change the technical picture. Krishnan said that if there is “any breakthrough above 425,” BEL could see momentum “coming back in the counter” with the next potential target at Rs 455-460 from a medium-term perspective.

That view is significant because it frames BEL not as a stock in decline, but as one in consolidation within a still-favourable structure. In a market environment where broader sentiment on Indian equities remains constructive and defence names often attract momentum-led interest, BEL’s ability to defend support could keep it on traders’ radar.

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Market takeaway

The setup suggests a clear technical roadmap: Rs 385-390 remains the downside cushion, Rs 420-425 is the immediate hurdle, and a clean move above that zone could reopen the path to Rs 455-460. Until then, BEL appears to be in a waiting phase — but one that could precede a sharper move if resistance gives way.