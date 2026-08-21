Rain turns school road into a muddy mess; students stop Basti MLA’s convoy and demand action

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Students show MLA the muddy road

The children reportedly took the MLA to the affected stretch and showed him the waterlogged road. They explained that the muddy conditions had become particularly troublesome during the monsoon, forcing students to wade through dirty water while travelling to and from school.

According to reports, some children have also slipped on the muddy stretch. The students complained that their uniforms and footwear often become dirty and wet while crossing the road.

After hearing their concerns, Chaudhary contacted officials from the department concerned and asked them to look into the problem. He also assured the students that action would be taken to improve the situation.

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The children allowed the convoy to move after receiving the assurance.

Road connects several schools

The road at the centre of the dispute is the canal route under Saryu Canal Division-4. It connects areas including Mudadiha alias Bhopalpur and Hanumanganj.

Although the road has a brick-paved surface, persistent rainfall during the monsoon has resulted in water accumulating on the route. The water has turned portions of the road into a muddy and difficult-to-cross stretch.

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The Hanumanganj canal road is an important route for local students. According to reports, hundreds of children use it every day to reach educational institutions in the area, including an intermediate college, a government upper primary school and a primary school.

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MLA seeks officials’ intervention

Following the students’ protest, the MLA spoke to officials responsible for the road and water-related infrastructure. He directed them to take steps to address the students’ complaints.

However, reports published on August 20 did not indicate that permanent repair work had already been completed. The immediate assurance from the MLA has brought attention to the issue, but the road’s condition remains dependent on further action by the concerned authorities.

Children highlight monsoon civic problems

The incident has brought a basic civic issue into focus: the difficulty faced by schoolchildren when roads become unusable during heavy rainfall.

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The students’ decision to stop the MLA’s convoy also gave them a direct opportunity to highlight the problem to an elected representative. Their intervention has now put the condition of the canal road on the administration’s radar.

The episode underlines the importance of proper drainage and road maintenance, particularly in areas where monsoon waterlogging repeatedly affects access to schools and other essential services.