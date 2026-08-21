Sunshine Pictures IPO: How to check you application status, odds of allotment, latest GMP & more

The issue was overall subscribed 105.81 times, attracting bids worth nearly Rs 20,900 crore via over 34.18 lakh applications. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 123.52 times, while the allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 197.04 times. The portion for retail investors was booked 56.60 times.

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Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of Sunshine Pictures:

Big HNI category: 1 investor out of 40 investors will get 574 shares (Probability: 2.5 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 183 investors will get 574 shares (Probability: 0.55 per cent)

Retail category: 2 investor out of 91 investors will get 41 shares. (Probability: 2.2 per cent)

Incorporated in 2007, Sunshine Pictures is a production company engaged in the business of originating, creating, developing, producing, marketing and distributing films, TV serials, and web series. It is a technology-driven content creator specializing in innovative commercial films, covering script development, production, intellectual property creation, rights monetization and distribution.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Sunshine Pictures has crept higher following the strong bidding amid volatile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a GMP of Rs 80 apeice, suggesting a listing pop of 22-23 per cent for the investors. However, its GMP stood around Rs 73-77 during the bidding period for the issue.

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GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager of Sunshine Pictures IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Credit of shares and/or initiation of refund shall be done on Monday, August 24. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 25.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Sunshine Pictures IPO, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Sunshine Pictures Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also

Visit https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘SUNSHINE’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.