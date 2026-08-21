Lumino Industries IPO opens on August 27: Check price band, issue size, order book & key details

The offer includes a reservation of shares worth Rs 10 crore for employees. Excluding the employee portion, 50 per cent of the net issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 182 equity shares and in multiples of 182 shares thereafter. Based on the upper end of the price band, retail investors can invest a minimum of Rs 14,924, while the maximum investment would be Rs 1,94,012. The company's shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, September 03.

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Lumino Industries has two manufacturing facilities and four warehouses in India. The company supplies conductors, power cables and other specialised products to large EPC players, including Kalpataru Projects International, Jackson, Warora Kurnool Transmission, K G N Electricals, WRSS XXI (A) Transco and Monte Carlo. Its order book stood at Rs 3,149.8 crore as of March 2026, up from Rs 2,436.2 crore as of March 2025.

From the proceeds of the net fresh issue, the company plans to repay loans amounting to Rs 337 crore out of its outstanding borrowings of Rs 1,856.7 crore. It will also use Rs 15 crore for the purchase of equipment and machinery, civil works and interior development at its existing manufacturing facility. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

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For the year ended fiscal 2026, Lumino Industries reported a profit of Rs 160 crore, up 28.4 per cent from Rs 124.6 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose 6.4 per cent to Rs 2,041 crore from Rs 1,918 crore. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, JM Financial and Monarch Networth Capital are the merchant bankers to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.