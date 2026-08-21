ICICI Bank board approves $5 billion overseas borrowing limit

ICICI Bank Q1 results

For the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), the bank's standalone net profit rose 15.95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14,804.5 crore, while net interest income (NII) increased 12.7 per cent YoY to Rs 24,384.35 crore.

The bank's net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.36 per cent in the June quarter, compared with 4.32 per cent in the March quarter and 4.34 per cent in the year-ago period.

Asset quality also improved during the quarter. ICICI Bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio stood at 1.38 per cent as of June 30, 2026, down from 1.40 per cent at the end of March and 1.67 per cent a year earlier. The net NPA ratio was 0.35 per cent, compared with 0.33 per cent in the preceding quarter and 0.41 per cent in the year-ago period.

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The bank's total loan portfolio grew 19.6 per cent YoY to Rs 16,31,260 crore as of June 30, 2026. Total period-end deposits increased 14 per cent YoY to Rs 18,33,586 crore, while average deposits rose 14 per cent to Rs 17,48,028 crore. The average current account savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 38.1 per cent.

In the stock market, ICICI Bank shares were last seen trading 0.40% higher at Rs 1,417.15 in Friday's session.