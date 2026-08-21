ICICI Bank board approves $5 billion overseas borrowing limit

The board of ICICI Bank on Friday approved a revised borrowing limit of up to $5 billion through the issuance of bonds, notes and offshore certificates of deposit in overseas markets.
"In terms of the applicable provisions of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited, at its meeting held today, inter alia, approved borrowings by way of issuances of bonds/notes/offshore Certificate of Deposits in overseas markets for a revised limit of up to $5 billion," the private lender stated.