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ICICI Bank board approves $5 billion overseas borrowing limit

ICICI Bank board approves $5 billion overseas borrowing limit

ICICIBANK1,417.40(0.39%)

For the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), the bank's standalone net profit rose 15.95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14,804.5 crore, while net interest income (NII) increased 12.7 per cent YoY to Rs 24,384.35 crore.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 11:29 AM IST
ICICI Bank board approves $5 billion overseas borrowing limitThe bank's net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.36 per cent in the June quarter, compared with 4.32 per cent in the March quarter and 4.34 per cent in the year-ago period.

The board of ICICI Bank on Friday approved a revised borrowing limit of up to $5 billion through the issuance of bonds, notes and offshore certificates of deposit in overseas markets.

"In terms of the applicable provisions of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited, at its meeting held today, inter alia, approved borrowings by way of issuances of bonds/notes/offshore Certificate of Deposits in overseas markets for a revised limit of up to $5 billion," the private lender stated.

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ICICI Bank Q1 results

For the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), the bank's standalone net profit rose 15.95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14,804.5 crore, while net interest income (NII) increased 12.7 per cent YoY to Rs 24,384.35 crore.

The bank's net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.36 per cent in the June quarter, compared with 4.32 per cent in the March quarter and 4.34 per cent in the year-ago period.

Asset quality also improved during the quarter. ICICI Bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio stood at 1.38 per cent as of June 30, 2026, down from 1.40 per cent at the end of March and 1.67 per cent a year earlier. The net NPA ratio was 0.35 per cent, compared with 0.33 per cent in the preceding quarter and 0.41 per cent in the year-ago period.

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The bank's total loan portfolio grew 19.6 per cent YoY to Rs 16,31,260 crore as of June 30, 2026. Total period-end deposits increased 14 per cent YoY to Rs 18,33,586 crore, while average deposits rose 14 per cent to Rs 17,48,028 crore. The average current account savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 38.1 per cent.

In the stock market, ICICI Bank shares were last seen trading 0.40% higher at Rs 1,417.15 in Friday's session.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 11:23 AM IST
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