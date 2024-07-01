Monsoon update: 11% below-normal rainfall in June, says IMD

Monsoon update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that June received below-normal rainfall, as most of the country grappled under heatwave conditions. While most of the country is receiving rainfall now, the momentum had slowed down in the middle of the month.

IMD data showed that India received 11 per cent less rainfall than normal in June across all regions, except the southern region. The central, north-western and north-eastern regions received 14 per cent, 33 per cent, and 13 per cent below average rainfall, respectively, last month, IMD data showed. The southern region, on the other hand, received 14 per cent above average rainfall.

MONSOON MOVEMENT

Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Tamil Nadu, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam all received various levels of rainfall, ranging from heavy to very heavy, on Saturday.

IMD predicted most regions to experience rainfall in the next five days, including Delhi, that came to a standstill on Friday after heavy showers. The weather department has forecast heavy rains till Tuesday, and civic agencies have made a move to address expected waterlogging as well as other complaints.

The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan from June 30 to July 3. The monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh and some areas of West Uttar Pradesh as of Saturday. Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of west Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and the remaining areas of west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu over the next two to three days.

In central India, the monsoon is likely to advance further into the remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and some more parts of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan-Goa, Kerala, southern Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

In Northeastern India, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in the next three days.