Raj Thackeray's MNS to go solo in Maharashtra, may contest on 225-250 seats

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to go solo in the Maharashtra assembly elections slated to be held later this year. His party is preparing to contest 225-250 seats. The MNS had backed the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

India Today reported that Raj Thackeray is upset at some of the schemes announced by the Eknath Shinde government such as Ladli Behna and Ladla Bhai, under which cash has been promised to women and youth.

The ruling Mahauti alliance, comprising BJP, Shinde's Shive Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, has yet to start seat-sharing talks. The negotiations are going to be hectic as each party is pushing for maximum seats.

Shinde's Shiv Sena is keen to contest 126 of the 288 seats, but won't settle for anything less than 100, India Today TV reported citing sources. The BJP, on the other hand, is eying 150 seats.

India Today reported that Ajit Pawar recently met Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded 80–90 seats for the NCP. During his brief meeting with Shah, Ajit Pawar insisted on finalising the seat distribution as early as possible and avoiding "lingering around" till the last minute as happened in the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said Ajit Pawar was adamant about contesting the 54 seats the combined NCP won in the 2019 Assembly polls. Apart from these, Ajit Pawar is eyeing to fight 20 seats against Congress from western Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Northern Maharashtra (Khandesh) region.

The Deputy Chief Minister is also keen on contesting 4–5 seats in Mumbai, dominated by the minority community, against the Congress. Ajit Pawar is also confident of getting three independent and three Congress MLAs to contest from his party, sources said.