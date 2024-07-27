Rajasthan govt announces reservation for Agniveers in state recruitments as police, jail guards

In a significant move for veterans, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Saturday that the state's government will provide reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment processes for state police, jail guards, and forest guards. This announcement coincided with Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated on July 26, honouring the valour of Indian soldiers.

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office, Sharma emphasised the government's commitment to recognising the efforts of Agniveers, who serve the nation with dedication and patriotism. "The Rajasthan government has implemented a reservation policy for Agniveers looking to continue their service to the state after protecting the country's borders," the statement read.

The specific percentage of reservation allocated for Agniveers in these sectors has yet to be revealed. The announcement aligns with the central government's Agnipath scheme, introduced in 2022, which recruits young individuals aged 17-and-a-half to 21 into the Army, Navy, and Air Force on a four-year contractual basis.

This also follows the announcement by the state government of Arunachal Pradesh regardings a new initiative that will allow the retired Agniveers to receive preferential treatment during recruitment for key services including the state's police and emergency and fire department. This along boosting employment opportunities for local youth through training programs designed to prepare them for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme, Chief Minister Pema Khandu confirmed.

The recruits, known as Agniveers, have the potential for future regular service, with 25 percent of each batch receiving offers for permanent positions post their tenure.

Additionally, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs previously allocated 10 percent of vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces for ex-Agniveers. Several states have followed suit with their initiatives to integrate retired Agniveers into local police forces, aiming to enhance public safety with experienced personnel.

This step marks a progressive approach by the Rajasthan government to leverage the skills and commitment of Agniveers for the betterment of state security services. As the details unfold, many will be interested to see how this initiative develops in the coming months