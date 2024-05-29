Rajkot game zone fire: One of TRP Game Zone’s co-owners succumbed to the blaze that killed 27

Rajkot game zone fire: One of the owners of TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, that claimed the lives of 27 people, including children, also succumbed to the fire. Authorities have confirmed the identity of Prakash Hiran through DNA testing. Samples taken from the remains found at the site of the devastating fire were matched with Prakash Hiran’s mother, thereby confirming his death.

Prakash Hiran was the principal shareholder in the gaming centre. CCTV footage from the time of the incident also captured Hiran at the scene, further supporting the evidence of his presence at the time of the event.

The incident came to light when Prakash Hiran’s brother, Jitendra Hiran, filed a petition with the police. He reported that there has been no contact with his brother since the fire, all phones are switched off, and his car was there at the site.

After the appeal, DNA samples were collected from the family to assist in the identification process, following which it was confirmed that he indeed was one of the victims of the fire whose remains were found at the site.

Before that, the police had filed a case against six people, including Prakash Hiran, in connection with the fire.

The Gujarat police arrested Dhaval Thakkar, the proprietor of Dhaval Corporation, which ran the TRP game zone along with five partners of Raceway Enterprises, Yuvrajsinh Solanacaki and Rahul Rathod, partners in the Raceway Enterprises, and game zone manager Nitin Jain.