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Rajpal Yadav going back to jail: Delhi HC upholds cheque bounce conviction, slams conduct

Rajpal Yadav going back to jail: Delhi HC upholds cheque bounce conviction, slams conduct

The court's ruling restores the original conviction and sends the actor back to custody

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Srishti Ojha
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 2:46 PM IST
Rajpal Yadav going back to jail: Delhi HC upholds cheque bounce conviction, slams conductCheque bounce conviction upheld: Delhi HC orders Rajpal Yadav to return to jail

The Delhi High Court has upheld actor Rajpal Yadav's conviction in a cheque bounce matter and ordered him to return to jail, describing his conduct in the case as "dubious."

The court's ruling restores the original conviction and sends the actor back to custody. The High Court's characterisation of his conduct as dubious signals that it found his conduct in the proceedings, not merely the underlying offence, to be of concern.

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Further details of the judgment, including the specific observations made by the court and the sentence to be served, are awaited.

Published on: Jul 10, 2026 2:46 PM IST
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