scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Ram Mandir inauguration: Nita, Mukesh Ambani arrive for Pran Pratishtha ceremony; see exclusive pics

Feedback

Ram Mandir inauguration: Nita, Mukesh Ambani arrive for Pran Pratishtha ceremony; see exclusive pics

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated shortly amid much fanfare and grandeur. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ambanis in Ayodhya Ambanis in Ayodhya

Reliance industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with wife Nita Ambani and sons Akash and Anant Ambani. Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta and Anant Ambani's fiancee Radhika Merchant was also seen at the event.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was inaugurated amid much fanfare and grandeur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the ceremony. Ahead of the ceremony, Mukesh Ambani said, "Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country." Isha Ambani and Anil Ambani were also seen at the event. 

Published on: Jan 22, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement