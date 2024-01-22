Ram Mandir inauguration: Nita, Mukesh Ambani arrive for Pran Pratishtha ceremony; see exclusive pics

Reliance industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with wife Nita Ambani and sons Akash and Anant Ambani. Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta and Anant Ambani's fiancee Radhika Merchant was also seen at the event.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was inaugurated amid much fanfare and grandeur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the ceremony. Ahead of the ceremony, Mukesh Ambani said, "Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country." Isha Ambani and Anil Ambani were also seen at the event.