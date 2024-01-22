Ram temple inauguration: PM Modi to preside over 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony; Yogi sends welcome message ahead of event

'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony: Just a few hours are left for the much-anticipated event of Ram Temple inauguration, which will take place on Monday, January 22, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presiding over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. PM Modi, who has been following multiple sacred rituals ahead of the grand ceremony, is expected to spend four hours in Ayodha on Monday. The consecration will pave the way for the public opening of the Ram Temple a day later.

As per India Today sources, the auspicious mahurata for the ceremony will last only for 84 seconds, where PM Modi is expected to sit for the puja inside the 'garbha griha'. The auspicious muharata, 'Abhijit muhurata', will start at 12:29:03 pm and end at 12:30:35 pm. The consecration time for the event was determined by scholar Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi.

Here's a look at PM Modi's schedule for today:

PM Modi's special flight will reach the Ayodhya airport at 10.25 am.

From the airport, he will reach the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' site at 10.55 am.

PM Modi will participate in the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol which will take place from 12:29:03 pm to 12:30:35 pm during the 'Abhijit muhurata'.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to PM Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat ahead of the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Both Modi and Bhagwat will be present in the 'grabh griha', or sanctum sanctorum, of the temple for the consecration ceremony.

जय सियाराम!



प्रभु श्री राम और माता सीता के चरण रज से पावन हुई धरा श्री अयोध्या धाम में, 'नए भारत' में सांस्कृतिक पुनर्जागरण के शिल्पी, देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय श्री @narendramodi जी का हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 22, 2024

After the ceremony, PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the dignitaries.

It will be followed by a customary address by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Gopal Das.

The inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will see nearly 7,000 politicians, celebrities, businessmen, leaders and dignitaries attending the ceremony.

Around 2.10-2.15 pm, PM Modi will visit the 'Kuber Tila' in Ayodhya, following which he will return to Delhi.

Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony

> The day will start with a morning puja followed by the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in ‘Mrigashira Nakshatra’.

> The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, commencing at 12:20 pm, is expected to conclude by 1 pm.

> The ceremony will witness the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, > PM Modi will address a gathering of over 7,000 individuals, including seers and distinguished personalities.

"The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony," a statement issued by the PM Office said.

A special box of 'prasad' will be given to the invitees today after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The box contains at least seven different items, including laddoos and a diya. The Temple Trust had placed an order for 15,000 boxes with Lucknow’s Chhapan Bhog, which after receiving the order. The box contains two ghee Mawa laddoos, gur revdi, ramdana chikki, akshat and roli, Tulsi dal, a Ram diya and sweet cardamom seeds. The saffron colour prasad box will have the logos of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the Hanuman Garhi.

