Ram Temple opening: Govt asks media, social media platforms not to publish false content on Jan 22 event

Ram Temple inauguration: Ahead of the Ram Mandir opening in Ayodhya, the government on January 20 issued an advisory to media outlets and social media platforms asking them not to publish any false or manipulated content related to the January 22 event. The step was take after many reports stated that several fraudulent links are doing rounds on social media claiming to provide VIP tickets, Ram Temple prasad online.

In the advisory to newspapers, TV news channels, publishers of news and current affairs on digital media and social media platforms, the I&B Ministry said: “It is observed that certain unverified, provocative and fake messages are being spread, especially on social media, which can disturb communal harmony and public order.”

“The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024, across India,” noted the advisory.

"Further, as part of their due diligence obligations, social media platforms are advised to make reasonable efforts to not host, display or publish information of the nature mentioned above," it further stated.

The Ministry said the provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, and Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, a reference to which has also been made in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, in this regard.

Ecommerce giant Amazon was pulled up by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for allegedly engaging in deceptive trade practices by selling sweets with misleading claims of ‘Sri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'. The ecommerce giant was sent a notice after a complaint by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), alleging that Amazon was engaging in deceptive trade practices involving the sale of sweets under the guise of prasad (offering) from Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which is all set for consecration on January 22.

A few days ago, a WhatsApp message was shared which had a fraudulent QR code that falsely claimed to offer immediate VIP tickets for the pran-pratishtha event. The Temple Trust has made it clear that the pran-pratistha event is exclusive to invited guests only, and the Trust itself has sent out the invitations to the chosen individuals.

In a grand ceremony, Ram Temple will be inaugurated on January 22 with the pran-pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Amjad Ali Khan, and many more celebrities are expected to attend the event.

