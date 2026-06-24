Ram Temple received 200 silver bricks from Sindhis. Now they want a receipt

A representative of the Sindhi community has sought a receipt and details of how 200 silver bricks donated for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya were used. This comes amid allegations of misappropriation that prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to order a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Dr Raju V Manwani, chairman and managing director of the Castles Group of Companies, has said the community donated 200 silver bricks, each weighing one kilogram, to the temple trust in January 2021.

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"On behalf of the entire Sindhi community, 200 silver bricks were made, each weighing one kilogram, and were handed over to Champat Rai in Ayodhya on January 26, 2021, for the Ram Temple," Manwani said while speaking to news agency ANI.

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He said the donors were not given a receipt at the time and were told that the silver would first be examined before a decision was taken on how it would be used.

"We didn't receive a receipt at the time; he (Champat Rai) said they would first check and decide where and how to use it, and then inform us. We never seriously questioned whether it would go to the temple or elsewhere," he said.

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Donors seek details after allegations surface

Manwani said the community became concerned after reports emerged alleging irregularities in donations received for the temple.

"However, after watching the news, we began to worry—had our silver ended up in the wrong place? That is why we appealed for a receipt and information on where the silver was utilised," he said.

He stressed that the request did not amount to a conclusion that the donation had been diverted, but said donors were entitled to know how their contributions had been handled.

"If the silver wasn't used for the temple, it is deeply distressing; if a donation intended for the temple is diverted elsewhere, it affects future donors," Manwani said.

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According to him, the silver was worth between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore when it was donated. He estimated its current value at between Rs 6 crore and Rs 7 crore.

"At the time we donated, the silver was worth around Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore; today, its value is Rs 6 to Rs 7 crore. People certainly have the right to ask about the donations they made," he said.

#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh | On alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case, Dr. Raju V Manwani, Chairman & Managing Director, Castles Group Of Companies says, "On behalf of the entire Sindhi community, 200 silver bricks made each weighing one kilogram and were handed over… pic.twitter.com/xfUFZeFGtV — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026

SIT submits preliminary report

The SIT investigating allegations of embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple submitted its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant submitted the report to Additional Chief Secretary for Home Sanjay Prasad.

The state government constituted the SIT on June 13 following a request from the temple trust after allegations of misappropriation surfaced.

Pant told PTI Videos that the team was seeking to complete its final report within the next 10 to 15 days.

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"Based on the information that has come to light so far and the facts available to us, we have submitted the first report today. This is only the preliminary report, and the final report will be submitted after some time," Pant said.

He described the report as confidential and said he was not authorised to disclose its findings at this stage.