Ram Temple theft: Stolen donations used to buy iPhone, spent on family, wedding

Ram Temple donation theft: Stolen donations from the Ram temple in Ayodhya were allegedly used by one of the accused to buy an expensive iPhone and spend on family, friends and his girlfriend, according to sources. The allegations involve Avinash Shukla, one of the eight counting staff members facing charges in the donation theft case, who reportedly made disclosures during interrogation as investigators try to trace the money trail.

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According to a report in NDTV that cited sources, Shukla admitted to spending about ₹19 lakh on himself, his family and friends. The stolen amount is estimated to run into crores.

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Sources said Shukla spent about ₹6 lakh on a lavish wedding for his brother and gave ₹5 lakh to ₹6 lakh to another brother. They also said he gifted an iPhone to his girlfriend and transferred another ₹2.5 lakh to her. Police documents accessed by NDTV had earlier shown that Shukla took home about ₹20 lakh, the highest amount allegedly pocketed by any of the suspects.

Investigators are now examining financial transactions, bank accounts and related assets to establish a clear trail of funds and frame charges in the case. The theft allegations have led to the arrest of eight accused in connection with the alleged embezzlement of cash offerings.

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Amid the controversy, the temple Trust on Tuesday gave details of valuables donated by devotees. Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri told PTI that the Trust holds more than 30 kg of gold-like items and 1,518 kg of silver-like items, among other valuables, and said all 2,926 valuable articles donated to the temple were safe and their records had been maintained.

He shared the details after the Trust on Monday displayed several offerings before the media, including a gold Ramcharitmanas and a diamond-studded necklace. A silver charan paduka and a silver Kakbhushundi artefact, which some social media posts had claimed were among missing or unaccounted items, were also shown to media personnel.

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The Trust said the valuables include gold, silver and diamond-studded ornaments, artefacts, crowns, necklaces, charan paduka, silver bricks and other offerings presented by devotees since the consecration of the Ram temple. Giri said each donated article had been entered in the inventory with details of the donor, date of donation and other relevant records. Referring to the silver Kakbhushundi artefact donated by Anita Bharadwaj, he said some of the articles that had become the subject of speculation were safe in the temple's custody.

Giri said the Trust had received 16.765 kg of gold-like items up to March 31, 2024, another 10.445 kg during 2024-25 and 5.050 kg during 2025-26, taking the total to 32.259 kg as of March 31, 2026. He said the Trust's silver holdings included articles retained in their original form as well as 849.272 kg of refined silver obtained after government-supervised melting and refining of donated silver items. Presenting the inventory details, he said the Trust had 1,518.925 kg of silver and silver-like items, including 849.272 kg of refined silver, and 32.259 kg of gold-like items as of March 31, 2026.