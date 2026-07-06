Ram temple donation theft: Trust accepts Champat Rai's resignation, Bajrang Bagra new general secy

Amid an ongoing probe into the alleged theft of funds donated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignation of Champat Rai. The trust has also decided to appoint Bajrang Bagra as its new general secretary, with sources saying he was chosen unanimously. The development came at a crucial meeting held on the temple premises in Ayodhya.

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Rai had submitted his resignation on June 26 as the probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations gathered pace. A day earlier, the police had arrested eight people, including his driver, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu. Trust member Anil Mishra had also resigned. While both Rai and Mishra have been linked to the donation theft row, no criminal case has been registered against either of them.

It is learnt that Rai was present within the temple complex but did not attend the meeting. The meeting, described as the trust’s most significant since its formation in 2020, is expected to focus on the probe and proposed governance reforms.

The meeting was convened by trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri and chaired by trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. It was attended by senior trustees, government representatives and legal experts.

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The trust is also expected to review the SIT’s interim findings in the alleged embezzlement case, discuss the Ram temple’s future management framework, and consider the role of special invitee Gopal Rao. Trustees are also likely to approve the 2025-26 unaudited financial statements and discuss appointing a chief executive officer for the temple. All 14 trustees were invited, Rao told PTI.

The leadership change comes at a time when the trust is under scrutiny over the alleged irregularities in temple donations, with the police and the Special Investigation Team continuing their probe. Statements of Rai, Mishra and Rao have been recorded, but no FIR has been filed against them.

Who is Bajrang Bagra?

Bagra is currently the International General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a position he has held since February 2024 after being elected at the organisation’s Pranyasi Mandal and Management Committee meeting in Ayodhya.

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A Chartered Accountant by profession, Bagra hails from Rajasthan’s Sikar district. Before taking up full-time organisational responsibilities, he worked in the public sector and held senior corporate roles.

He served as the Chairman and Managing Director of National Aluminium Company Limited, a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Mines. Earlier, he also held the posts of Director (Finance) and chief financial officer at NALCO and RITES Ltd.

After taking voluntary retirement from NALCO, Bagra became actively involved with the VHP. Over the years, he has held several key positions in the organisation, including Joint General Secretary, and has also served as the president and chief executive officer of the Ekal Abhiyan.