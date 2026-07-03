RSS demands strict action over alleged Ram Temple donation theft, backs SIT probe

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday called for a thorough investigation into the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and demanded stringent punishment for those found guilty. The organisation also urged devotees to remain patient and avoid falling prey to what it described as attempts by "anti-Hindu and anti-national forces" to exploit the incident.

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In a statement, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said the alleged theft from the donation boxes at the Shri Ram Lalla temple had "deeply pained" the sentiments and faith of devotees across the country.

"It is essential to ensure that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment," Hosabale said, expressing confidence in the ongoing probe.

RSS backs SIT investigation

The alleged donation embezzlement at the Ram Temple came to light on June 7, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT. An FIR was filed on June 25 based on the SIT's preliminary findings, and eight people associated with counting temple donations have since been arrested.

Hosabale welcomed the move and said the Trust and the SIT should take all necessary steps to ensure transparency and restore public confidence.

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He said it was natural for the entire Hindu society, including the RSS, to expect the Trust to treat the matter as an extraordinary incident and take immediate corrective measures to strengthen temple management and operations.

"The current state of confusion and uncertainty must end," Hosabale said. "We expect the temple management and the government-appointed SIT to take all necessary initiatives."

The RSS leader urged members of the Hindu community to exercise patience and restraint while the investigation is underway.

He alleged that "anti-Hindu and anti-national forces" were attempting to malign Hindu dharma and society by taking advantage of the controversy. According to Hosabale, devotees should not allow such efforts to undermine their faith during what he described as a difficult period.

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Faith of devotees must remain intact

Describing the Ayodhya Ram Temple as a symbol of faith, devotion and sacrifice for millions of Hindus, Hosabale said the alleged theft had caused widespread anger and disappointment.

He noted that the temple was built after decades of struggle and sacrifices by devotees, making it imperative to protect the sanctity and credibility of its administration.

The RSS also expressed confidence that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust would strengthen financial management and operational systems to ensure greater transparency in the future.

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"We are confident that through proper financial management, flawless and transparent operational systems, and an atmosphere imbued with purity, sanctity and true dharmikta, the Trust will continue to strengthen the faith and trust of Hindu society," Hosabale said.

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The controversy surrounding the alleged theft of temple donations has become a significant political issue in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections due next year. The matter is also expected to figure in discussions at an RSS meeting scheduled to be held in Karnataka from July 10.