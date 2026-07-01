Ram Mandir donation scam: SBI flagged cash-counting staff 3 months before arrests

The controversy surrounding the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple has intensified after reports emerged that the State Bank of India (SBI) had flagged concerns over the temple's cash-counting staff nearly 3 months before the scam came to light.

SBI suspected irregularities in the handling of donations and had recommended replacing employees engaged in counting cash collected from temple donation boxes. However, the proposed move was allegedly halted after intervention by members associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

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The issue gained national attention after a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 at the Trust's request, uncovered irregularities in the handling of cash and valuables during a preliminary inquiry. Based on its findings, police registered an FIR on June 25 and arrested eight individuals allegedly linked to the fraud.

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The workers involved in counting donations had been hired by SBI through an outsourcing agency and were earning monthly salaries between ₹12,000 and ₹15,000. The agency had reportedly initiated the process of replacing them, but Trust-linked officials allegedly prevented the changes from taking place. Senior SBI officials also faced questions from individuals involved in temple management over why outsourced staff, rather than permanent bank employees, were being used for the counting process.

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The political fallout has been swift. Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed SBI had recommended the removal of the cash-counting staff months ago and questioned who had protected them despite the warning. "Three months ago, the SBI had recommended that those posted at the counting centre be removed. Who has been protecting them?" he asked while addressing reporters in Raipur. Khera further alleged that the Ayodhya case could be only the beginning of larger irregularities.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also attacked the government, accusing it of failing to protect public trust and alleging that the promise of "Achhe Din" had proven hollow.

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Among those arrested are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav. Investigators have identified Tinnu Yadav as the alleged mastermind and claimed he helped secure a position for a relative in the temple's cash-counting unit. He also served as the driver of the Trust general secretary Champat Rai.

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Authorities have recovered nearly ₹80 lakh in cash and foreign currency from six of the accused so far. Meanwhile, opposition parties have alleged that donations worth over ₹200 crore may have been misappropriated. The growing controversy has also triggered resignations, with Champat Rai and senior Trust functionary Anil Mishra reportedly offering to step down amid mounting scrutiny.