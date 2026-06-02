'Rancho' is coming: 'Cockroach' Sonam Wangchuk to join June 6 protest in Delhi

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday said climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk will join a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 6.

In a post shared by the Cockroach Janata Party, Dipke wrote, "Cockroaches, Rancho will join the peaceful protest on June 6. Will you be there?" The poster shared with the announcement said Wangchuk would participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

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Cockroaches, Rancho will join the peaceful protest on June 6.



Will you be there? pic.twitter.com/giZKjHCjmg — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 2, 2026

The development comes a day after Dipke said he would return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a video released on Instagram on Monday, Dipke called on students and supporters to join him in Delhi and said the protest would follow constitutional methods.

"The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us," he said.

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Dipke said he would arrive in Delhi on the morning of June 6 and urged supporters to meet him at the airport before heading to the Parliament Street police station to seek permission for the protest.

"I have decided that I will arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport, and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to ask for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar," he said.

In the video, Dipke alleged that examination-related controversies and disruptions had left students anxious and called for accountability from the government.

The Cockroach Janata Party, described as a youth-driven social media movement founded by Dipke, has gained traction online and has drawn attention from several public figures.

