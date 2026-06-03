Trump’s new AI order could change how OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic launch models

US President Donald Trump has asked leading AI firms and developers, including Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others, to voluntarily provide early access to powerful AI models. This will allow the government to conduct necessary cybersecurity tests before releasing it to the public.

US AI order for AI developers

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Trump signed an executive order that instructed the Departments of Treasury, Defence, Commerce, and Homeland Security, and other agencies, to secure cooperative agreements with AI developers for safety evaluations and cybersecurity testing of the AI model. However, the order does not force AI companies to participate as the voluntary system allows AI developers to choose to work with federal agencies.

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The order also directs government agencies to expand the adoption of advanced AI technologies in areas important to national security and public services. This will include critical infrastructure such as rural hospitals, community banks, local utility providers (electricity, water, etc.), and national security systems.

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The order further highlighted that federal agencies can test the AI models for up to 30 days before it is released. This may come as a relief to AI firms as it is a shorter review period than an earlier draft proposal, which would have allowed the government 90 days to review the model.

“Nothing in this section shall be construed to authorise the creation of a mandatory governmental licensing, preclearance, or permitting requirement for the development, publication, release, or distribution of new AI models, including frontier models,” the order reads.

Must read: OpenAI no longer the most valuable AI startup as Anthropic hits $965 billion

Tech leaders welcome new AI order

The move was previously in the works and was welcomed by tech giants like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic. On the other hand, Brad Smith, Microsoft President, shared a statement on X saying, “This executive order is an important step toward advancing innovation while protecting the security of the American public. We welcome this effort by the Administration.”

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This executive order is an important step toward advancing innovation while protecting the security of the American public. We welcome this effort by the Administration. https://t.co/f58n9EILCL — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) June 2, 2026

Dina Powell McCormick, President and Vice Chair at Meta, said, “President Trump's AI Executive Order helps keep America in the lead on AI — encouraging innovation and taking security seriously.”

“We appreciate the Administration's support for public-private sector collaboration and look forward to continuing to work with the White House as it implements the President's plan,” she added.

President Trump's AI Executive Order helps keep America in the lead on AI — encouraging innovation and taking security seriously.



We appreciate the Administration's support for public-private sector collaboration and look forward to continuing to work with the White House as it… https://t.co/XjothOqDxh — Dina Powell McCormick (@DinaPowellMcC) June 3, 2026

According to a Reuters report, Google's Kent Walker said that the new AI order is “an important step ​forward.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman highlighted that the order sets “the balance ⁠right.”

“The US should lead on AI by continuing to develop the very best models, making sure they're safe, and getting cyber tools into the hands of trusted defenders,” he added.

