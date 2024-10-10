Ratan Tata passes away: Shinde govt passes resolution proposing Bharat Ratna for late industrialist

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer the 'Bharat Ratna,' India's highest civilian honor, on the late industrialist Ratan Tata.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the cabinet paid tribute to Tata, who passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

Related Articles

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate for over two decades, died at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai at 11:30 PM on Wednesday.

He was admitted in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) since Monday. A motion of condolence was also adopted, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The cabinet's resolution called on the central government to bestow the Bharat Ratna on Tata, who had already been honored with the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award.

The resolution emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship as a driver of societal growth, stating that establishing new businesses can guide the country towards progress and development.

It highlighted Tata's dedication to India and his contributions to society, noting that he adhered to high moral standards and maintained transparency and discipline in business operations, even in the face of challenges.

The cabinet praised Tata’s unmatched role in both the industrial sector and social welfare, underscoring how he made a lasting global impact for the Tata Group and India.

The resolution specifically recalled his leadership following the 26/11 terror attacks, as well as his Rs 1,500 crore contribution to the PM Relief Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he opened Tata Group hotels to serve COVID patients.

"The people of Maharashtra mourn the loss of Ratan Tata. We stand with the Tata Group in this moment of grief," the resolution concluded.