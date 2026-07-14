Rath Yatra may see heavy rain: IMD issues warning for Puri ahead of mega festival

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Puri during the annual Rath Yatra, as a low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal.

The Rath Yatra will be held on July 16. Lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad are expected to gather in the pilgrim town.

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According to the IMD's midday bulletin, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining west Bangladesh coast over the next 24 hours. Under its influence, Puri is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from Wednesday through Friday morning.

Red And Orange Alerts Issued

The weather office has issued a red warning (take action) for Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak districts till Wednesday morning, forecasting heavy rainfall.

An orange warning (be prepared to take action) has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jajpur, Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

A yellow warning (be aware) is in place for Deogarh, Sundargarh, Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts.

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More Rain Expected On July 16

For Wednesday, the IMD has issued a red warning for Jagatsinghpur district.

An orange warning has been sounded for Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kandhamal and Nayagarh districts, while Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada remain under a yellow warning.

On July 16, the day of the Rath Yatra, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Khurdha, Puri, Jajpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Nayagarh districts.

Fishermen Advised To Stay Ashore

With sea conditions expected to remain rough to very rough, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast from July 14 to July 18.

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The weather warning comes as authorities prepare for one of the country's biggest religious gatherings, with lakhs of pilgrims expected to participate in the annual chariot festival despite the forecast of widespread rainfall.

