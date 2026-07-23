Ready for Dussehra launch: Vande Bharat sleeper trains set to transform overnight travel in Andhra

Engineers run final technical checks, signal operators clear the line, and the Vijayawada Railway Division prepares to green-light its newest flagship train. Come Dussehra, a 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper rake will pull out of the station, introducing high-speed overnight rail service across Andhra Pradesh.

Unlike the division’s existing chair-car services connecting Vijayawada to Secunderabad, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam, this new variant is built for the night shift. Capable of speeds up to 160 km/h, the sleeper train targets long-distance passengers who currently rely on flights.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Travelling on Vande Bharat sleeper for the first time? Here is what you get



Modern first-class facilities

The Vande Bharat Sleeper has been designed with a modern, premium aesthetic and improved space utilisation. First-class features include upgraded interiors, enhanced lighting and a streamlined layout that will offer a more contemporary experience than conventional First AC coaches.

Fully air-conditioned compartments, improved washrooms, digital passenger information systems and CCTV surveillance are among the passenger-friendly amenities announced.

Railways expect the sleeper service to provide a comfortable, cost-effective alternative to air travel for many passengers, especially those wishing to avoid airport procedures and baggage restrictions. With overnight scheduling and enhanced onboard facilities, the service could shift traveller preference back to rail on select long-distance routes.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Mumbai to Ahmedabad by train? Check this first — 15 services cancelled, 3 short-terminated, 2 diverted on July 23

The deployment follows successful operational debuts on major lines, including Howrah–Kamakhya and Mumbai-Bengaluru. With those trial corridors paving the way, local officials expect final clearances to wrap up shortly, putting the Vijayawada division on track for a festival season launch.