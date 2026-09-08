Satya Niketan building collapse: Building adjoining collapsed PG accommodation to be razed, ₹5 lakh aid for injured

"I have met the injured children. Twelve people were brought out in an injured state; seven of them were found dead," Gupta said.

The Delhi Chief Minister added that labourer was hospitalised with a serious leg injury but was doing well. Two children were also being treated and were expected to be discharged whereas another child remained was in ICU in serious condition.

"We have assured them that the best possible medical care will be provided and that the government will offer full support and assistance," she said.

MUST READ | Satya Niketan building collapse: PG owner Hariram Gupta, his wife in judicial custody; 5 MCD officials suspended

Meanwhile, police sources told news agency PTI that the Satya Niketan PG building near Delhi University's South Campus had a chronic water seepage problem in its basement.

Advertisement

Police are now looking for the labour contractor who was carrying out repair work in the basement to address the seepage. They are examining the circumstances in which the work was undertaken and whether it led to any structural changes or violations that may have contributed to the collapse, they said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also intensified enforcement in the South Zone. Official records dated September 7 show that the building department issued show-cause notices to five residential properties in Ward 160, covering areas including Maidangarhi, Saidulajab and Neb Sarai. Demolition action was also recorded against another residential property in Saidulajab.

DON'T MISS | ₹1 crore aid, probe Delhi PG nexus: CJP's top demands after Satya Niketan building collapse

Advertisement

The decades-old Satya Niketan building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation, stood on around 55 square metres and comprised a basement and ground plus four floors. There were reportedly two rooms on each floor, with two beds in each room. Police sources said the structure did not have columns and beams.

The building collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway. Twelve people were pulled out of the debris, seven of whom were killed.

Police have arrested the PG owners -- 81-year-old Hariram Gupta, a retired Indian Air Force sergeant, his 75-year-old wife Urmila Gupta, and their 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta -- in connection with the collapse.

Hariram was initially believed to be the property's owner. However, police said documents showed that Urmila owned the building, while Hariram and Mahesh allegedly managed the PG.

The collapse also led to action against civic officials. MCD Deputy Commissioner of South Zone Rakesh Kumar and four engineers -- Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer Ashish Kumar -- were suspended.

The MCD has ordered inspections of buildings across Delhi, particularly structures suspected of violating height and floor restrictions. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also directed officials to seal all five-storey structures in the city.

Advertisement

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered a high-level MCD inquiry, saying the government cannot evade responsibility and describing the incident as "most unfortunate".

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed inspections in PG hubs and asked officials to strictly enforce building safety norms.