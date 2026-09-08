PC Jeweller: PCJ shares falls 6% despite debt clearance update; key details

The company said all repayments to the 10 banks were completed ahead of their scheduled due dates. With more than 96 per cent of the outstanding debt of the remaining four banks also discharged, less than 4 per cent of the company's outstanding debt remains. PC Jeweller said the move will materially strengthen its balance sheet and financial position.

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Debt clearance

The latest update marks another step in PC Jeweller's debt-reduction process under the Settlement Agreement dated September 30, 2024. In its previous update, the company had said it had cleared and repaid all outstanding debt with 9 of the 14 consortium banks, while more than 96 per cent of the debt of the remaining five banks had also been discharged.

PC Jeweller had earlier set an objective of achieving a debt-free status in September, and the latest update indicates that the company remains on track to meet that target.

PC Jeweller is a leading Indian jewellery retail company founded in April 2005 by Padam Chand Gupta and Balram Garg. Headquartered in Karol Bagh, New Delhi, the company was incorporated as a private company and later listed on the BSE and NSE in December 2012.