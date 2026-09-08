PC Jeweller: PCJ shares falls 6% despite debt clearance update; key details

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJ) tanked 6 per cent in Tuesday's trade even as the jeweller said it has cleared and repaid all its outstanding debt with 10 of its 14 consortium banks. In a filing to stock exchanges, PCJ said it has now discharged more than 96 per cent of the outstanding debt of the remaining four banks, adding that it remained on track to become debt-free in September.
PCJ shares fell as much as 5.52 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit a low of Rs 13.17 on BSE over their previous close of Rs 13.94. The stock opened at Rs 14.16 and climbed to a high of Rs 14.45 during the session. It has hit a 52-week high of Rs 15.38 and a 52-week low of Rs 7.45.