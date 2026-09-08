Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
MIDHANI, Data Patterns, Paras, Apollo Micro, HAL: Why defence stocks are rising today

MIDHANI, Data Patterns, Paras, Apollo Micro, HAL: Why defence stocks are rising today

Defence stocks: MIDHANI led gainers Nifty India Defence index, rising 12.93 per cent to hit a high of Rs 474.90 apiece. At 11.43 am, Data Patterns shares were up 6.19 per cent.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 12:20 PM IST
MIDHANI, Data Patterns, Paras, Apollo Micro, HAL: Why defence stocks are rising todayBEL, BEML, Solar Industries, Astra Microwave, Garden Reach gained 1-3 per cent.

Shares of Mistra Dhantu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI), Data Patterns India Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) soared up to 13 per cent in Tuesday's trade amid a broader rally in defence stocks, thanks to Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approval to Rs 1.1 lakh crore worth acquisitions and Jefferies initiation of coverage on select defence stocks.

Advertisement

Related Articles

MIDHANI led gainers Nifty India Defence index, rising 12.93 per cent to hit a high of Rs 474.90 apiece. At 11.43 am, Data Patterns shares were up 6.19 per cent. It was followed by HAL (4 per cent), Apollo Micro Systems (3.89 per cent), Paras Defence (3.38 per cent), Zen Tech (3.36 per cent) and MTAR Tech (3.34 per cent). BEL, BEML, Solar Industries, Astra Microwave, Garden Reach gained 1-3 per cent.

"HAL, BEL and BEML are among the key potential beneficiaries, while private-sector players including Bharat Forge, Godrej Precision Engineering and L&T could also benefit depending on programme allocation and localisation content. We remain constructive on the defence sector, supported by the expanding pipeline of acquisition programmes, increasing domestic sourcing and the government’s continued focus on strengthening indigenous defence capabilities," said Antique Stock Broking.

Advertisement

It said faster conversion of AoNs into contracts remains critical for translating the sizeable procurement pipeline into sustained revenue and order-book growth. Its top picks include Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, HAL, BEL, and Astra Microwave.

JM Financial said DAC approvals included clearance for Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) for the Indian Army, which is an order potential for HAL.

It said the AoNs granted for proposals to enhance fighter jet capabilities could include overhaul for Su-30MKI, which is also positive for HAL.

Besides, approval for Ground-Based Multi-Purpose Jammers (GBMPJ) is positive for BEL, while that for Arudhra Radars is positive for both BEL and Data Patterns.

Before the final awarding, these projects would undergo various other stages of negotiations/approvals on technical and financial clearances, and eventually Cabinet Commitee on Security (CCS) approvals, JM noted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jefferies has initiated coverage on Solar Industries India Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd  with a 'Buy' rating, citing rising domestic defense spending and growing exports. The foreign brokerage has also initiated coverage on Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) with a 'Hold' rating.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more