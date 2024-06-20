'Reflects ideological stand': Annamalai on proposal to ban tilak, coloured wristband in Tamil Nadu schools

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday reacted to a committee's report that has recommended a ban on coloured wristbands, rings, or forehead marks (tilak) in schools in Tamil Nadu. These recommendations were made by the one-member committee, headed by retired Madras High Court judge Justice K Chandru.

The committee was constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to suggest measures to prevent caste-based discrimination and violence in educational institutions. Among others, Justice Chandru's report recommends a ban on coloured ornaments that are caste markers

Annamalai, however, said that while it was high time to curtail caste discrimination, these recommendations won't end the caste discrimination. "It's high time that caste discrimination inside schools, especially among the school children, should be curtailed. Yes, it is high time. And the state government needs to take action, no doubt about it. But we are very concerned with respect to Justice Chandru's recommendations that he has given," he said.

"Many of the suggestions Justice Chandra has given either reflect his ideological stand or, by virtue of implementing those recommendations, the caste propagation inside the school will only go high, not come down," the BJP leader added.

In August 2023, the Tamil Nadu government set up the committee after a brother-sister duo belonging to the Scheduled Caste community in Tirunelveli's Nanguneri were assaulted by their schoolmates over caste differences.

In the report accessed by India Today TV, the committee suggested that students should be prohibited from wearing any coloured wristbands, rings, or forehead marks (tilaka) that are caste markers. The committee also recommended that students refrain from using bicycles painted with references to their caste or exhibiting any caste-related sentiments. "Failure to comply with these rules must result in appropriate action being taken, in addition to advising their parents or guardians," the committee report read.

The committee proposed that seating arrangements of students in every classroom in all schools and colleges should be strictly based on alphabetical order. The attendance register of the students must not contain any column or details relating to their caste, it said.

Additionally, the report advised teachers not to call out the students either directly or indirectly referring to their caste, or make any derogatory remarks about the student’s caste or the so-called character attributed to the caste.

For schools, it suggested that the government mandate the removal of any caste prefix or suffix associated with government schools. This should apply to schools established in the future and those that already exist. In the case of existing private schools with caste appellations, the school education department should request these schools to eliminate them.

The committee also suggested that an expert body or agency be appointed by the government to investigate allegations of saffronisation of education and activities that infiltrate educational institutions, hampering caste and communal harmony.

As for teachers, the committee recommended the periodic transfer of high school and higher secondary school staff. "Regarding the posting of officers from the cadre of CEOs, DEOs, BEOs, and Headmasters of high schools and higher secondary schools, guidelines must be issued concerning the non-posting of persons belonging to the dominant caste of that area,” the committee said.

(With inputs from Shilpa Nair)



