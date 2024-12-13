Relief for Partha Chatterjee: SC orders bail for ex-West Bengal minister by February 1 in cash-for-jobs scam

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee be released on bail on or before February 1, 2025 in the money laundering case related to the cash-for-jobs scam.

The top court has also directed the trial court to decide the issue of framing charges against Chatterjee before the start of the winter session or by December 31, news agency ANI reported.

The top court's direction came almost a week after the top court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan reserved its judgement after hearing the oral arguments of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju.

While Rohatgi appeared on behalf of Partha Chatterjee, SV Raju represented the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Rohatgi argued that the former West Bengal minister had been under custody for more than 2 years and there is no likelihood of any early completion of the trial.

He also mentioned that the other co-accused in connection with the money laundering case have been granted bail. Opposing the bail plea for Chatterjee, the Enforcement Directorate contended that he could influence witnesses and tamper with evidence if released.

After hearing the arguments of both the sides, Justice Surya Kant questioned the ED for how long can Partha Chatterjee be kept behind bars since more than 2 years have passed.

He also asked what would happen if Chatterjee is not convicted. The top court further flagged the poor conviction rate in cases lodged by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In response, the ED said that there were serious charges of corruption against Chatterjee since jobs were offered to undeserving candidates in lieu of bribes. On October 1 this year, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the ED and asked the agency to file its reply within 2 weeks.

The Calcutta High Court previously rejected Chatterjee's bail plea. After being denied bail in the lower court multiple times, Chatterjee approached the high court.

In his plea before the high court, Chatterjee said he had no connection with the huge amount of cash recovered from his close aide Arpita Mukherjee's residence and thus, should be granted bail. In July 2022, the ED recovered huge quantities of cash and gold from the residences of Mukherjee, which she claimed were kept there by Chatterjee.