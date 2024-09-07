Renukaswamy murder accused Superstar Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail to 'keep up with news'

Prison authorities in Bengaluru have granted Kannada film star Darshan permission to have a television in his cell, coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Darshan, who, along with his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 other individuals, is currently facing serious charges of kidnapping and murdering his fan, Renukaswamy, had made the request for a TV last week.

According to sources, a 32-inch television was installed in Darshan's cell early Saturday morning. The actor expressed his desire to stay informed about the proceedings of his case, specifically the submission of the chargesheet, stating he was 'curious' about the events unfolding outside prison walls.

The decision to provide a television aligns with existing prison guidelines, although the installation was delayed due to necessary repairs. This is not Darshan's first special accommodation; authorities previously provided him with a surgical chair following difficulties he faced using the Indian-style toilet in his cell. Additionally, he has been permitted to make phone calls.

Reports indicate that a sum of ₹35,000 was deposited into Darshan's private account, with ₹735 already spent on tea and coffee from the prison canteen. Sources reveal that the actor has been under considerable stress since the chargesheet was filed against him, expressing concerns about the potential ramifications of the case.

The chargesheet has unveiled details of the alleged brutality inflicted by Darshan on Renukaswamy while in captivity, indicating that he coerced the victim—who was a vegetarian—into consuming non-vegetarian food. The situation escalated when Renukaswamy spat out the biryani, leading Darshan to physically assault him and repeatedly kicking him even as he sustained severe injuries.

Further investigations revealed that Darshan was in Mysuru shortly after the alleged crime, wearing shoes that bore traces of Renukaswamy's blood. However, upon his arrest the following day, he was found wearing a different pair.

The blood-stained shoes, along with other evidence, were reportedly sent by hotel staff to Darshan's wife, Vijayalaxmi, in Bengaluru. Law enforcement later confiscated these items, with the bloodstains on the shoes identified as crucial evidence linking Darshan to the murder.