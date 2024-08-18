Champai Soren lands in Delhi amid buzz he may join BJP: Sources

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Champai Soren has landed in Delhi, where he is likely to meet top BJP leaders, India Today reported on Sunday. After arriving in the national capital, the JMM leader said he was in the city for 'personal work'.

Soren met BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday and is reportedly in touch with Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Champai Soren was in a Kolkata Hotel last night. He took a morning flight to Delhi with his personal staff When asked about his meeting with Adhikari, Soren denied saying he did not meet any BJP leader.

#WATCH | Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Champai Soren arrives in Delhi



On rumours of joining the BJP, he says, "I have come here for my personal work. Abhi hum jahan par hain vahi par hain..." pic.twitter.com/oWlKPdRaQY — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2024

The six MLAs who are with Soren are Dashrath Gagrai, Ramdas Soren, Chmra Linda, Lobin Hembrom, and Samir Mohanty. These JMM MLAs are also not in touch with the Hemant Soren's party.

For the last few days, speculations have been doing rounds that Soren along with a few MLAs may join the saffron party. On Saturday, Soren refuted the reports, saying he had no idea over speculations about him joining the BJP.

On Friday, some reports emerged saying Soren was upset about the way he was removed from the chief minister's post after Hemant Sorent came back from jail.

"I don’t know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am," he told reporters here before leaving for Jamshedpur.

Soren also said that his meeting with former JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom, who is reportedly in touch with BJP leaders, was a routine affair.

"He (Hembrom) met me, but we had routine discussions," he said. Hembrom was recently disqualified as a JMM MLA under the anti-defection law.

(With inputs from Amit Bhardwaj)