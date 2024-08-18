scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Champai Soren lands in Delhi amid buzz he may join BJP: Sources

Feedback

Champai Soren lands in Delhi amid buzz he may join BJP: Sources

Six more MLAs may switch sides, and they are with Soren. Soren met BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday and is reportedly in touch with Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Champai Soren has landed in Delhi, where he is likely to meet top BJP leaders, India Today reported on Sunday. After arriving in the national capital, the JMM leader said he was in the city for 'personal work'.

Soren met BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday and is reportedly in touch with Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 

Champai Soren was in a Kolkata Hotel last night. He took a morning flight to Delhi with his personal staff When asked about his meeting with Adhikari, Soren denied saying he did not meet any BJP leader.   

The six MLAs who are with Soren are Dashrath Gagrai, Ramdas Soren, Chmra Linda, Lobin Hembrom, and Samir Mohanty.  These JMM MLAs are also not in touch with the Hemant Soren's party.

For the last few days, speculations have been doing rounds that Soren along with a few MLAs may join the saffron party. On Saturday, Soren refuted the reports, saying he had no idea over speculations about him joining the BJP. 

On Friday, some reports emerged saying Soren was upset about the way he was removed from the chief minister's post after Hemant Sorent came back from jail.  

"I don’t know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am," he told reporters here before leaving for Jamshedpur. 

Soren also said that his meeting with former JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom, who is reportedly in touch with BJP leaders, was a routine affair. 

"He (Hembrom) met me, but we had routine discussions," he said. Hembrom was recently disqualified as a JMM MLA under the anti-defection law.

(With inputs from Amit Bhardwaj)

Published on: Aug 18, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement