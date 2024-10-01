RG Kar case: West Bengal junior doctors resume ‘full cease work’ from today

Junior doctors in West Bengal, who had partially resumed duties last month after a 42-day long strike, are back to observing a ‘total cease work’ on Tuesday. The junior doctors protesting for reforms after the rape-murder of an on-duty woman doctor RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, had rejoined their duties partially on September 21.

The doctors said in a statement that the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is moving very slow and the agency has not been able to reach any conclusions. The real culprits have been allowed to roam freely, they said, as a result of this delay. The doctors also added that the Supreme Court has so far only postponed hearings and reduced the actual length of the proceedings.

The doctors said they have asked the government, chief minister, chief secretaries for answers, held discussions regarding their demands, and requested for another meeting but the state has not only failed to arrange for another meeting but also did not respond to the letters.

“Fifty-two days have passed since August 9, yet what have we gained in terms of security?” the doctors asked in the statement.

The CCTVs have only been installed in a fraction of the locations, false accusations have been slapped against the doctors, a female intern and nurses were physically harassed over false allegations at Sagore Dutta Hospital.

Highlighting the Sagore Dutta incident, the doctors said that it is “impossible to ensure the safety and healthcare workers”.

“One of our demands has been to eliminate the undemocratic environment of fear within the healthcare system and to eradicate the politics of fear and the culture of threats in colleges,” they said, adding that the RG Kar case is not an isolated one. They said that the “illegal activities” of former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, were directly facilitated by high-ranking officials.

The doctors are demanding clear action from the state government, without which, they say, the cease work would continue.