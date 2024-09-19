Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Junior doctors call off strike, to resume essential services from September 21

The protesting junior doctors will resume essential services in the hospital from September 21. The development followed after the protesting junior doctors submitted a draft outlining the key points from their discussions with the West Bengal government to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on September 19.

They are now awaiting the state government's response to their proposals. The doctors were protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who met with the protesting doctors decided to give in to their demands and remove a section of Kolkata Police and state health department top brass. The CM agreed to remove CP Vineet Goyal, apart from the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Services (DHS) besides the Deputy Commissioner (North Division), who allegedly offered to pay the parents of the deceased doctor.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned left leader Minakshi Mukherjee in the Kolkata trainee doctor rape and murder case. She has been asked to appear before the probing team at 11 am.

Minakshi Mukherjee had met the parents of the victim on the day the doctor was murdered. Her party, Democratic Youth Federation of India, has claimed several times that the police could not hurriedly cremate the deceased doctor due to the efforts of the left leader.