RG Kar Medical College rape-murder: MeitY asks Facebook, Instagram, others to remove identifiable references after SC order

RG Kar Medical College rape-murder: The Union Ministry of Information Technology (IT) has formally asked all social media platforms to promptly adhere to the recent directive from the Supreme Court on the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case. The apex court on Tuesday mandated the removal of any references, including the name, photos, and videos, related to the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

“The Supreme Court of India vide an injunctive order has directed that all references to the name of the deceased, along with any photographs and video clips depicting the deceased, be promptly removed from all social media platforms and electronic media. This directive follows concerns regarding the dissemination of sensitive material related to the incident in question,” the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said in a notification.

The Supreme Court, in its order on August 20, observed: "This Court is constrained to issue an injunctive order since the social and electronic media have proceeded to publish the identity of the deceased and photographs of the dead body after the recovery of the body."

The ministry added that failure to comply with the orders may result in regulatory action. “The Ministry of Electronics and IT urges all social media companies to ensure that such sensitive information is not further disseminated. Failure to comply with the Supreme Court’s order may result in legal consequences and further regulatory action,” the ministry said.

“In light of this order, MeitY hereby emphasises the importance of adhering to the Court's directive to safeguard the privacy and dignity of individuals involved and therefore, social media platforms are required to take immediate action to ensure compliance with this order,” it added.

All social media platforms were requested to notify the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) at cyberlaw-legal@meity.gov.in regarding the steps taken in adherence to the directives of the Supreme Court.