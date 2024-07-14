'Right-wing leaders now active targets of radical Left': Himanta after assassination bid on Trump

A day after the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the right-wing leaders across the globe were now active targets of the radical Left. However, he said, these attacks will not be able to defeat the "nation first" ideology.

Related Articles

"This is rooted in deep spirituality and inspired by the Sanatan philosophy of "Janani Janmabhoomi cha Swargadapi Gariyasi". My best wishes to Donald Trump as he stands strong. 🌟 #StandWithTrump #NationFirst," Sarma said in a tweet.

Physical or otherwise, right-wing leaders across the globe are now active targets of the radical left. However, these attacks will not be able to defeat the "nation first" ideology. This is rooted in deep spirituality and inspired by the Sanatan philosophy of "Janani Janmabhoomi… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 14, 2024

On Saturday, Trump narrowly escaped an attempt on his life when a young shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear. Trump, 78, was speaking at the packed outdoor election rally in Butler town when bullets started flying. Video footage showed him grabbing his ear as shots were fired.

Noted Economist Sanjeev Sanyal said he would not be surprised if there was a link between the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the attempt on Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, and now Donald Trump. "The world is now in a very dangerous place," he said in a tweet.

The United States came within a quarter of an inch from civil war. Let that sink in. Whoever is playing this dangerous game, needs to be hunted down. Never forget that civilisation is a Ponzi Scheme, it is nasty when it unwinds. Never assume it will not happen in your lifetime. — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) July 14, 2024

Abe was assassinated in July 2022, while an attempt was made on Robert Fico in May this year. On May 15, Fico was shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters in the town of Handlova, Slovakia.

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya, too, made a similar point and targeted the global Left networks that, according to him, were demonising popular and powerful leaders.

"Shinzo Abe, then Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, and now Donald Trump. The world is increasingly becoming unsafe… The threat is real. Vile global Left networks are at work, demonising popular and powerful leaders, plotting to bring them down so that they can control elected governments, and stamp their hegemony."

Sanyal suggested that America would have descended into chaos if the assassination bid had succeeded. "The United States came within a quarter of an inch from civil war. Let that sink in," he said. "Whoever is playing this dangerous game, needs to be hunted down. Never forget that civilisation is a Ponzi Scheme, it is nasty when it unwinds. Never assume it will not happen in your lifetime."