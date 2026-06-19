Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani opened the company’s 49th Annual General Meeting by extending a historic tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to shareholders via video conference, Ambani congratulated Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, a milestone achieved after surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 days as an elected leader.

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Ambani emphasized that Modi's political journey represents an unmatched feat in global governance. He lauded the Prime Minister for completing 25 uninterrupted years in public office, tracing back to his foundational tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat starting in October 2001.

The Reliance chief pointed out the global magnitude of Modi’s leadership, noting that the Prime Minister has secured the largest number of polled votes for any leader in the world. Ambani stated that the mandate reflects a resounding victory for democratic stability and policy continuity, which directly augurs well for the growth prospects of the Indian economy and elevates the nation's reputation on the global stage.

The high-profile tribute set the stage for the rest of the 49th Annual General Meeting, where Ambani subsequently shifted focus to the company's financial milestones, reporting a record-breaking revenue generation of Rs 11,75,919 crore for the fiscal year 2026.