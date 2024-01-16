scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'Road rage is coming to aircrafts': Paytm CEO reacts on IndiGo assault video

Feedback

'Road rage is coming to aircrafts': Paytm CEO reacts on IndiGo assault video

The passenger, now identified as Sahil Kataria, was arrested for his behavior and in another video shared on X (formerly Twitter) was seen apologising for attacking the pilot.

The assault incident took place on the IndiGo flight (6E-2175) from Delhi to Goa which was delayed due to fog by several hours. The assault incident took place on the IndiGo flight (6E-2175) from Delhi to Goa which was delayed due to fog by several hours.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma urged people to "respect and honour" those offering services at any point of the day across weather conditions in reference to the viral video that shows an IndiGo passenger assaulting the airline pilot over flight delay.

The passenger, now identified as Sahil Kataria, was arrested for his behavior and in another video shared on X (formerly Twitter) was seen apologising for attacking the pilot.

Sharma called it "completely unacceptable".

"Road rage is coming to aircrafts. I am sure, we all understand crew is guided by ATC and doesn’t delay a flight on their own. This is completely unacceptable! We must respect and honour who standby and give us services in any hour and weather," Sharma wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The post divided the internet. "What does the pilot or cabin crew have to do with the delay? They were just doing their job. Be whatever reason, the guy's action isn't justified!" a user wrote in reply .

"Airlines staff don’t deserve this. They are simply the unfortunate final link in a lengthy chain of operations. Not cool." another user wrote.

IndiGo has released a statement about the incident and said they were considering putting Kataria on the "no-fly list". Sharma has praised Indigo for their decision.

Published on: Jan 16, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
Interglobe Aviation Ltd