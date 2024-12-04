Rs 17,000 vs Rs 25,000 flight fare: Raghav Chadha asks why would people pick Lakshadweep over Maldives

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said that some parts of the country are still poorly connected, with lack of flights and airports. He says while the government wants people to pick Lakshadweep over Maldives, the difference in flight fares between the destinations is more likely to push travellers to pick the international tourist destination over the Indian one.

Chadha said that the people of the country still have to suffer through poor connectivity. “There are many tourism spots in the country and many cities do not have flight connectivity or airports. Most cities still do not have airports. Travellers still have to take flights, get down from the flights to board a bus or take a car to travel hours to reach their destinations,” he said in Rajya Sabha.

“The government said ‘don’t go to Maldives, go to Lakshadweep for your vacation’. If you check today’s flight fares from Delhi to Maldives, you will see that it will cost you Rs 17,000, but if you have to go from Delhi to Lakshadweep, you will have to pay Rs 25,000. Now you tell us if we should go to Lakshadweep or to Maldives,” said Chadha.

Chadha had, on Tuesday, called for airlines to compensate passengers for flight delays, noting that delays of three to four hours have become frequent. Chadha made these remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a discussion on the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024 that aims to modernise the Aircraft Act, 1934.

Chadha highlighted the disparity in airline policies, pointing out that while airlines impose hefty charges for excess baggage, they do not offer compensation for prolonged flight delays. He urged the aviation minister to establish a system where airlines compensate passengers for each hour of delay.

He suggested that a monthly report should be published detailing the airlines that have delayed passengers, specifying the duration and routes affected. Chadha also addressed the lack of affordable food and beverage options at airports and claimed a duopoly in the aviation sector, with two airlines dominating 90 per cent of the market.

Raising concerns about the high cost of air tickets, Chadha argued that air travel should remain accessible and not become a luxury. He also mentioned the overcrowding at Indian airports, resulting in long queues for passengers.