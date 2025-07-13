Rs 2.5 Lakh salary, no guaranteed security: Ex-ED Chief Karnal Singh on what the job really offers

In a candid conversation on a podcast hosted by entrepreneur and influencer Raj Shamani, former Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Karnal Singh offered rare insights into the remuneration and perks associated with leading one of India’s most powerful investigative agencies.

When asked about the salary of the ED chief, Singh responded, “It’s the same as that of a government servant—around Rs 2.5 lakh in total.” He further explained that the role includes standard entitlements such as an official car and government However, Singh clarifies that, despite the high-profile nature of the position, additional privileges—such as personal security—are not automatically granted. “Security depends on the threat perception. It’s not compulsory,” he said, adding that such arrangements are assessed and determined based on the nature of ongoing investigations and any related risk factors.

Singh also outlined how criminals and corrupt politicians launder black money in India—and how some, even after being jailed, have gone on to become ministers. This highlights the complex interplay between crime and politics in the country.

Singh emphasized the need for stricter regulations and transparency to combat these issues effectively, urging for a collaborative effort among law enforcement and legislative bodies. "One of the most common ways people launder money is through the banking sector."

"Funds are invested in real estate or routed abroad using hawala channels. Then there's trade-based money laundering—using over-invoicing or under-invoicing to move large sums out of the country. Within India, people invest in properties under benami names or set up industries under someone else's identity. "He provided a detailed explanation of the process of turning illegal money into legal money: "Let's assume that an individual possesses the proceeds of crime. They take a bank loan, start a business, and inject black money into it through fake invoices. The business may not even be operational, but they show revenue. Now that money appears legitimate."