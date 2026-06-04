₹2,000 crore grant for Bengaluru, free bus passes for students: DK Shivakumar's top actions after becoming CM

Just hours after taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar unveiled a series of welfare and youth-focused initiatives aimed at improving education access, employment opportunities and community engagement. The announcements came after his first Cabinet meeting and are being seen as an effort to set the tone for his administration’s governance agenda.

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"In the first Cabinet meeting, we decided to give the people a new gift - a Youth Era," Shivakumar said while addressing a press conference after the meeting. "It is not just about making promises; they must be implemented."

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The Chief Minister also outlined plans to boost employment and community engagement among the state’s youth. From setting up a dedicated private employment exchange to creating thousands of youth clubs, the administration is looking to combine job creation with skill development and social participation. The announcements are being viewed as the first major indicators of the priorities that will shape the new government’s agenda in the coming years.

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Key Announcements by the DKS Sarkara

Free bus passes for students: Students from school level to postgraduate courses will receive free bus passes. The facility will be available on non-luxury government-run buses across Karnataka.

Private employment exchange: A state-backed private employment exchange will be established to connect job seekers with employers. The platform will also focus on skill development and career guidance. Detailed guidelines are expected to be announced within a month.

10,000 youth clubs: The government plans to set up 10,000 youth clubs across Karnataka. These clubs will promote sports, cultural activities, leadership training and community participation among young people. Financial assistance will be provided to support their functioning.

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Recruitment for government jobs: The Shivakumar government has promised to fast-track recruitment for around 56,000 government vacancies. A recruitment calendar detailing department-wise hiring schedules is expected to be released soon.

Grant for Bengaluru: Focusing on the state capital, the Chief Minister announced a ₹2,000-crore grant for asphalting roads across Bengaluru.

Relief for houseowners: The government also announced a one-time measure aimed at addressing long-standing issues surrounding Occupancy Certificates (OC) and Completion Certificates (CC). Shivakumar said homeowners who applied before the end of last month and whose properties have deviations of up to 20 per cent in plots measuring up to 2,500 square feet would be given relief under the proposed framework.