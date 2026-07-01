Advit Jewels shares slip from day's high; still up 29% from issue price; should you book profit?

Shares of Advit Jewels Ltd recorded a strong market debut on Wednesday, listing at Rs 187, a premium of 35.51 per cent over its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 138. The stock further climbed to Rs 190 before slipping 5 per cent to a low of Rs 177.65. Even at this level, it remained up 28.73 per cent from its issue price in its maiden trading session.

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Some market participants largely suggested that investors with a short-term view should consider booking profits, while those with a medium- to long-term view can continue to hold the stock. For fresh entry, one of them recommended waiting for one or two quarterly results before taking any meaningful exposure.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, noted, "Advit Jewels staged a strong stock market debut. The company has demonstrated robust growth, with revenue nearly tripling over the last two years, stable EBITDA margins of around 29–30 per cent, and an impressive RoNW (Return on Net Worth) of 43.6 per cent, which partly justifies its premium valuation."

Nyati, however, added, "Advit Jewels remains a relatively small and young company with limited geographic diversification, making the stock susceptible to volatility in the near term. Investors who received allotment in the IPO can continue to hold the stock from a medium- to longer-term perspective, while short-term traders may consider booking partial or full profits after the strong listing gains. Keep a stop loss placed at Rs 165 on a closing basis."

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She further advised investors to wait for one or two quarterly results before making a fresh entry or taking any meaningful exposure.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "For short-term traders, this sharp listing gain offers a good opportunity to consider booking partial or full profits, as newly listed stocks can remain volatile in the initial sessions. However, investors with a long-term perspective can continue to hold the stock, provided they are confident about the company's business fundamentals, growth plans, and future earnings potential."

He also said, "Going forward, the stock's performance will depend more on execution, financial performance, and valuation than on listing-day enthusiasm. Investors should stay disciplined and align their decisions with their investment horizon and risk appetite."