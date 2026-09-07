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₹75 lakh up for grabs: Pink Power Run 3.0 to draw 20,000 runners in Hyderabad with 4 races and half marathon

₹75 lakh up for grabs: Pink Power Run 3.0 to draw 20,000 runners in Hyderabad with 4 races and half marathon

For the first time, Pink Power Run will feature an official 21.097-km half marathon certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 6:35 PM IST
₹75 lakh up for grabs: Pink Power Run 3.0 to draw 20,000 runners in Hyderabad with 4 races and half marathonA global Virtual Run has also been introduced, allowing people from anywhere in the world to participate remotely without a registration fee.

More than 20,000 runners are expected to hit the streets of Hyderabad on September 27, with ₹75 lakh in prize money on offer at the third edition of Pink Power Run, which will also raise support for breast cancer screening.

Organised by the Sudha Reddy Foundation and the MEIL Foundation, the event will be held at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road. More than 100 winners will receive prizes across four race categories.

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The event was announced at a press conference on Monday attended by Sudha Reddy, Founder of the Sudha Reddy Foundation and Director, MEIL, Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri and Dr Pragnya Chigurupati, a breast oncosurgeon.

AIMS-certified half marathon

For the first time, Pink Power Run will feature an official 21.097-km half marathon certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

The half marathon will be held alongside 10-km, 5-km and 3-km races. The organisers expect the expanded format and ₹75 lakh prize pool to attract professional runners, international athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Sudha Reddy said the event is aimed at promoting fitness, preventive healthcare and early action on health issues.

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She said the initiative is also focused on creating greater awareness about breast cancer and encouraging people to take preventive health measures.

‘Miles for Mammograms’ initiative

The health focus will continue beyond the race through the Foundation’s partnership with AIG Hospitals.

Under the ‘Miles for Mammograms’ initiative, the total distance covered by participants will be converted into medical support for underprivileged patients.

For every 100 km collectively completed by participants, the Sudha Reddy Foundation will sponsor one free breast cancer screening and one free mammogram test.

Dr Pragnya Chigurupati highlighted the need for greater awareness and early detection of breast cancer, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where access to screening can be limited.

She said regular health check-ups and early detection can play an important role in saving lives.

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Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025, also highlighted the importance of breast cancer awareness. She said initiatives such as Pink Power Run can help create greater awareness among runners and the wider community.

Support beyond the race

The Foundation has also announced financial assistance for Ramabai Ranveer, a mother working to secure her daughters’ future. The support will be used for her daughters’ education as well as additional financial assistance for the family.

The organisers also unveiled the official Pink Power Run 3.0 jersey and medal. The jersey has been designed as contemporary activewear, while the medal will serve as a keepsake for participants.

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Free virtual run

A global Virtual Run has also been introduced, allowing people from anywhere in the world to participate remotely without a registration fee.

Corporates, schools, families, running clubs, fitness enthusiasts and professional athletes are expected to participate in the Hyderabad event.

The organisers said the larger aim is to make fitness, preventive healthcare and healthy living part of everyday life.

The event is supported by corporate partners including HPCL, BPCL, IOCL, AIG and Decathlon, among others. Registrations are open through iFinish and District.

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With a ₹75 lakh prize pool, four race categories, an AIMS-certified half marathon and a breast cancer screening initiative, the organisers expect Pink Power Run 3.0 to be the biggest edition of the event so far.

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Published on: Sep 7, 2026 6:35 PM IST
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