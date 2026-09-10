Russia's big aviation push in India: Talks underway for passenger aircraft, jet production

UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said negotiations with Indian partners have made significant progress over the past six months and that several agreements are expected to be formalised during the Innoprom India exhibition.

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One proposed deal involves 50 IL-114-300 regional passenger aircraft for Pinnacle Air.

Russia is also in talks for up to 20 aircraft for Air Kerala and 35 aircraft linked to a memorandum of understanding with Sleek Aviation.

The push also extends to aircraft manufacturing in India.

Talks on the local production of Russia's SJ-100 regional jet are reportedly around 80% complete, with an agreement expected soon.

UAC and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have already signed an agreement for the joint licensed production of the SJ-100 in India.

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The proposed aircraft deals could expand India-Russia aerospace cooperation beyond defence into civil aviation, regional connectivity, and aircraft manufacturing.

The exhibition in New Delhi has brought together more than 120 Russian and Indian companies.

The event comes just days before the BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 12-13. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit and is due to arrive in India on Friday, September 11.