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'Even with flight, it's cheaper': Indians fly to Dubai just to buy iPhone 18 Pro

'Even with flight, it's cheaper': Indians fly to Dubai just to buy iPhone 18 Pro

For some Indian shoppers, the cheapest way to buy the new iPhone 18 Pro isn’t a sale or an exchange offer—it’s a short trip to Dubai.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 20, 2026 3:55 PM IST
'Even with flight, it's cheaper': Indians fly to Dubai just to buy iPhone 18 Pro Some iPhone 18 Pro buyers from India are flying to Dubai

A sharp price gap between the UAE and India is pushing some Indian buyers to fly to Dubai just to pick up the new iPhone 18 Pro, with shoppers saying the deal stays better even after adding flight and visa costs, Gulf News reported.

In the UAE, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099 (about ₹1.32–1.33 lakh at recent exchange rates), while the iPhone 18 Pro Max begins at Dh5,499 (roughly ₹1.42–1.44 lakh).

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In India, Apple's official starting prices are significantly higher: ₹1,64,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro and ₹1,79,900 for the Pro Max.

That works out to a gap of around ₹33,000 on the Pro and about ₹38,000 on the Pro Max when converted at current rates, before any travel expenses.

MUST READ: High prices not a downer: iPhone 18 Pro series demand surges in India despite premium tag

“Even with flight ticket and visa, it is still cheaper”

For some buyers, the arithmetic still favours a short trip. For Mumbai resident Aman Solanki, the price difference was enough to make a trip to Dubai worthwhile.

"Even with a flight ticket and visa, it is still cheaper," Solanki told Gulf News, explaining why the UAE purchase made sense despite travel costs. “actually about ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 more expensive in India than here”, pointing to the combined effect of taxes, duties and local pricing.

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Customers are explicitly factoring in airfare and visa fees and still finding the UAE option cheaper, which is fueling word-of-mouth among tech-savvy buyers and resellers.

Why the gap exists

The UAE has a lower retail price mainly because of its tax structure, which includes a 5% VAT in the listed price. In India, higher import duties and other taxes increase the final price of iPhones.

For expensive models such as the iPhone 18 Pro, this difference can result in a significant price gap between the two countries.

ALSO READ: From selling gold to spending ₹3.5 lakh: iPhone 18 Pro fever hits India as fans queue up on sale day

‘Taxes really increase the price’: Kerala buyer 

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At the Dubai Mall Apple Store, Mohammed Sayed from Kerala, who was picking up an iPhone 18 Pro Max in Burgundy, said he reached the same conclusion after running the numbers.

"I actually came to visit my family here too but decided to buy the phone here after comparing the cost between the UAE and India," he told Gulf News. "For me, I’m saving around ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 for the new iPhone. The taxes really increase the price."

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026 3:55 PM IST
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