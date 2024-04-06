'Saas-bahu series far from reality... pay attention to political issues': Smriti Irani to women voters

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday asked women voters to pay more attention to political developments than watching the 'Saas-bahu' series on TV.

The Amethi MP, who herself was a TV actor and acted in many series, like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, before entering politics, said that ‘Saas-Bahu‘ serials are far from realities of life, and female voters need to pay attention to important political issues if they want women to be taken seriously in politics. “Casting your vote is a heavy responsibility, it is not a game of any TV serial,” she added.

“The women who understand this can have a successful social and political life. The Gandhi family looted the country by clicking pictures and smiling. Voting is a big responsibility, it is not a game of any TV serial,” she further said. She was speaking at a rally in Bangalore ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: During her interaction with businessmen, Union Minister Smriti Irani says, "I request all the women that if we want everyone to take women seriously in politics, then we have to pay attention to important political issues. 'Saas-Bahu' serials are… pic.twitter.com/lUQB4CiRFY — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

Amethi Lok Sabha Seat

While BJP has declared Irani as the BJP candidate from Amethi, which was once Congress stronghold, the grand old party is still mum on its bet. Irani pulled off a stunning upset in 2019 when she defeated Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress, by a margin of roughly 55,000 votes.

Earlier this week, Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, showed interest in contesting the forthcoming polls from Amethi.

"For years... the Gandhi family worked hard in Raebareli (the Congress' other Uttar Pradesh stronghold, which was won by Sonia Gandhi in 2019), Sultanpur, and Amethi. But now people of Amethi are troubled by the current MP. They believe they made a mistake by electing her," he said.

"If I would contest, I would prefer Amethi. My first step in politics should be Amethi," Vadra said on Thursday.

"Amethi wants a Gandhi family member," he added.

Delhi | On UP's Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, Robert Vadra says, "...The people of Amethi expect me to represent their constituency if I decide to become a member of Parliament...For years, the Gandhi family worked hard in Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur...The people of Amethi… pic.twitter.com/2kdmgQtrvv — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

Taking a swipe at Irani, Vadra said: "The person who was elected last time is only concerned with attacking the Gandhi family, and not with ensuring the development of the area and well-being of its people"

The Congress will contest 17 of UP's 80 Lok Sabha seats, with the remaining 63 going to INDIA bloc ally Samajwadi Party and regional outfits. The party has declared candidates for 14 seats so far.

On its candidates for Amethi and Raebareli, the party has remained silent.

There was furious speculation last month that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would pose a high-profile twin challenge to the BJP, which has dominated UP's electoral politics over the past decade.