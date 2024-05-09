Sachin Pilot on Radhika Khera's claims: 'If someone wants to change parties, you need to find a reason'

Sachin Pilot, Senior Congress leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday commented on the claims of his former colleague Radhika Khera. Pilot said that a leader needs to give some reason for changing their party.

Radhika Khera, who joined the BJP recently, made some damning allegations after tendering her resignation. She was AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh.

Khera said that she was misbehaved with inside the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress office. She said that she was pushed and locked inside a room. She added even as she kept pleading from the smallest to the biggest leadership but did not get justice,

"I know what happened in Chhattisgarh. The fact is if someone wants to change parties, they have to find some reason... whether it is a visit to some temple... a person will have to do something; they have to find a reason," Pilot told news agency ANI in an exclusive conversation. He also said that as a party, the Congress is fighting elections for a larger purpose and not for individual satisfaction.

The senior Congress leader also noted that this election is not just about one individual or one party but is really about voters having a choice to choose between the status and whether they need any course correction or not. He added that the ongoing Lok Sabha polls are about "having the strength of our democracy go deeper and stronger, as opposed to getting weakened."

"This election is far bigger than one individual, one election, one party. This election is different in so many different ways. This election is really a choice of the voter to choose what's already been going on and if they need to course correct. This election is about having the strength of our democracy go deeper and stronger, as opposed to getting weakened," Pilot noted.

Victimised for visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Radhika Khera

Newly minted BJP leader Radhika Khera said she was victimised for visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Khera had also criticised Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sachin Pilot for remaining silent on her mistreatment. She further said that she never crossed the party line and worked with full devotion and honesty.

"Just because I visited Ayodhya, just because I am a Hindu, I am a follower of Sanatan Dharma, I was not given justice. Is your (Congress) fight with Ram Lalla or is your fight with any political party? This party will have to decide. I waited for 6 days and pleaded for justice but nothing happened. So after 22 years, I have resigned from the party," she said.