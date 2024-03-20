Sadhguru undergoes emergency brain surgery, recovering; doctor says 'condition is improving beyond expectations'

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev faced a "life-threatening" health emergency and underwent brain surgery, the Isha Foundation said on Wednesday. Sadhguru is recovering, and his health situation is stable, the foundation said. "Sadhguru has recently undergone a life-threatening medical situation. He is currently recovering well."

Sadhguru suffered multiple bleedings in the brain before being hospitalised due to a severe headache. As the situation worsened, he underwent emergency brain surgery to relieve the bleeding in the skull on March 17 at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

Sharing an update, Apollo Hospital's neurologist Dr Vinit Suri said: "A few days ago, Sadhguru underwent brain surgery after life-threatening bleeding in the brain. Sadhguru is recovering very well, and the team of doctors who performed the surgery say his condition is improving beyond expectations."



