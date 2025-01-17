Saif Ali Khan attacked at home: Intruder approached Jeh’s room, says house help in detailed complaint

Saif Ali Khan attacked at Bandra home: An intruder broke into actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bandra residence in the early hours of Tuesday, subsequently attacking Saif Ali Khan in a scuffle. The intruder, as per the house help’s police complaint, approached the actors’ youngest son, Jehangir’s bedroom before he was stopped by the help. The commotion brought the actors out of their room, after which the intruder, who was holding weapons in both hands, attacked the members of the house.

Related Articles

In a police complaint, Eliyama Philip (56), who first spotted the intruder shared a detail account of the incident. Here’s what she said:

She said that she fed and put Jehanhir alias Jeh (4) to bed around 11 pm on February 15. After that she and her colleague settled in for the night.

Philip said she woke up at 2 am after she heard noises and noticed the bathroom door open with the lights on. She assumed Kareena had come in to check on Jeh. She did not assume anything unusual but a feeling of unease settled in, she said.

The house help said she decided to check who was in the bathroom when a person emerged from there and headed towards Jeh’s bedroom. She too followed. The intruder then gestured to her to not make any noise.

Jeh’s nanny, Junu, also woke up then, and the man warned her too to not make any noise. Philip said that the intruder was holding a stick in his left hand and a blade-like object in his right hand.

She said she then intervened and the man attacked her with the blade, which injured her. Philip managed to ask him what he wanted, to which he responded with a demand of Rs 1 crore.

Kareena and Saif had then walked into the commotion. Saif asked the intruder what he wanted and who he was. It is then that the man attacked the actor with his weapons.

Another nurse, Geeta, was also attacked by the man in the scuffle. They managed to rush out of the room and lock the door before fleeing upstairs.

By now the commotion had woken up the other staff in the house. When they returned to the room, the intruder had fled.

Saif Ali Khan sustained several injuries and was taken to the Lilavati hospital, where he is currently recovering. Philip and Geeta, too, suffered several injuries.

Meanwhile, the police have formed 20 teams to track down and apprehend the intruder responsible for the attack. Officials are utilising their network of informers to locate the suspect. The police are also scrutinising CCTV footage from the building, fleeing the scene after what is believed to be a "burglary attempt" at the actor's apartment in the 'Satguru Sharan' building.

The footage, recorded at 2.33 am, provides a clear view of the young suspect's face. He is seen wearing a brown collared T-shirt and a red scarf or 'gamcha', descending the stairs from the sixth floor. Saif Ali Khan resides on the 12th floor of the building.