Saif Ali Khan attacked at home: Intruder approached Jeh’s room, says house help in detailed complaint

Saif Ali Khan attacked at Bandra home: An intruder broke into actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bandra residence in the early hours of Tuesday, subsequently attacking Saif Ali Khan in a scuffle. The intruder, as per the house help’s police complaint, approached the actors’ youngest son, Jehangir’s bedroom before he was stopped by the help. The commotion brought the actors out of their room, after which the intruder, who was holding weapons in both hands, attacked the members of the house.
In a police complaint, Eliyama Philip (56), who first spotted the intruder shared a detail account of the incident. Here’s what she said:
Saif Ali Khan sustained several injuries and was taken to the Lilavati hospital, where he is currently recovering. Philip and Geeta, too, suffered several injuries.
Meanwhile, the police have formed 20 teams to track down and apprehend the intruder responsible for the attack. Officials are utilising their network of informers to locate the suspect. The police are also scrutinising CCTV footage from the building, fleeing the scene after what is believed to be a "burglary attempt" at the actor's apartment in the 'Satguru Sharan' building.
The footage, recorded at 2.33 am, provides a clear view of the young suspect's face. He is seen wearing a brown collared T-shirt and a red scarf or 'gamcha', descending the stairs from the sixth floor. Saif Ali Khan resides on the 12th floor of the building.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today