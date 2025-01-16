Saif Ali Khan stabbed 6 times, suffered one injury close to spine. Kareena Kapoor Khan says...

Lilavati Hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani said on Thursday that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed 6 times at his Bandra home and two of his wounds are deep. Dr Uttamani also said that one of Saif's injuries is close to the spine, which is a deep wound.

Khan also suffered a deep injury on his neck. He added that the actor was brought to the hospital at around 3:30 am.

"He is being operated upon by team of doctors led Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain, anaesthetiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi," Dr Uttamani said.

As per sources, Mumbai Police suspects that the unidentified robber possibly got into the actor's house through a duct inside which opens inside his bedroom.

During the attack, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh were also at home. Saif Ali Khan took the unidentified burglar head on to protect his family.

The attacker, however, fled soon after the scuffle. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan said in a statement that Saif is undergoing a procedure for an arm injury.

"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the incident and questioned the law and order situation in the country.

While speaking to reporters at Prayagraj, Dubey said: "When celebrities and VIPs are not safe in this country, then what will happen to the normal people. Earlier, there was firing outside Salman Khan's residence, then Baba Siddique was murdered and now Saif Ali Khan has been stabbed. Is there any law and order or not in Mumbai? Devendra Fadnavis should take cognizance of this matter. It is an unfortunate incident."

Saif was stabbed by an unidentified man multiple times at his Bandra home. The incident took place at around 2-2:30 am.